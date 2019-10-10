Ranbaxy former promoter Shivinder Singh arrested in a fraud case

Breaking: Ranbaxy former promoter Shivinder Singh arrested

Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh has been arrested by the Delhi Police in a cheating/fraud case of Rs 740 crores. Reports suggest Religare's ex-CMD Sunil Godhwani along with two others have also been arrested. The said arrests have been made by the Economic Offences Wing. Reportedly, a lookout notice has been issued against the other brother Malvinder Singh.

"RFL saw a change in management. When the new management took over, they found that a loan had been taken but the money been invested in other companies linked to Singh and his brother. They filed a complaint with the EOW and subsequently, an FIR was registered," said a senior police officer.

According to reports, the estranged brothers owe about Rs 3,500 crore to Daiichi Sankyo after a Singaporean tribunal found them guilty of luring the Japanese drug maker to purchase Ranbaxy by withholding information.

Back in August, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches against the Singh brothers. In December, last year, Religare Finvest had filed a police complaint and an FIR was registered in May.