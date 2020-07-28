Image Source : AP (FILE) Rafale fighter jets to arrive in India at 2 pm tomorrow

Rafale latest news: Rafale fighter jets, which are currently flying at great speed towards India, will arrive in the country at 2 pm tomorrow (July 29). The fighter jets will land at Indian Air Force base in Ambala, Haryana. The day will mark the time when Indian Air Force will get a massive boost in its airpower that will be unparalleled in South Asian region.

Section 144 has been invoked in the vicinity of Ambala Air Base. Under this section, assembly of four or more people is prohibited. Photography or videography has strictly been prohibited. Section 144 has been imposed in four villages near the base. Action will be taken against people who gather on roof as the fighter jets land at the airbase.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, the chief of IAF, will be in attendance when Rafale fighter jets will land at the airbase. It will be a historic moment for the IAF and the country.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Quick highlights:

Five Rafale jets are en-route to India.

This is the first batch of Rafale fighter jets due to be inducted in Indian Air Force.

The group of five fighter jets is a mix of single and double seater planes.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The first batch of Rafale fighter jets took off from France on Monday. The jets will cover 7000 km distance between France and India in two days and will arrive in India on Wednesday (July 29). The long journey includes mid-air refuelling and a stop at UAE.

Rafale fighter jets have devastating capabilities that are sure to increase India's tactical and strategic depth in South Asian region.

Induction of Rafale fighter jets comes at an important time when India finds itself at odds with China over border issue in Ladakh.

In addition to Rafale's default capabilities, a few India-specific modifications have been made in the jets that increase their strike capacity.

Also Read | What makes Rafale - poster child of transformational aircraft — one of the world's most powerful fighter jets

Watch: Why India's Rafale Fighter jet is better than Pakistan's US-made F-16

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage