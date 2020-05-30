Image Source : PTI FILE BREAKING: Punjab extends lockdown till June 30 with 'certain more relaxations'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has extended the lockdown in the state till June 30 with "certain more relaxations." The announcement comes minutes after the Central government released fresh guidelines for 'Unlock 1', the phased re-opening of areas outside the containment zones.

"Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a 4-week extension in the lockdown in Punjab, till June 30, with certain more relaxations, subject to the guidelines of the central government," the Punjab government was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

'Unlock 1' will have an economic focus, the government said as it laid down fresh guidelines today. The lockdown measures across the country have now been relaxed in a graded manner while also keeping in view the overarching objective of containing the spread of COVID-19 in view, the government said.

VIDEO

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage