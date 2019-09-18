Attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities have global consequences: US official | Live Updates

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2019 6:52 IST
  • September 18, 2019 6:50 AM (IST)

    Low lying areas in Varanasi flooded due to rise in Ganga water level

    Low lying areas in Varanasi have been flooded due to the rise in the water level of river Ganga.

    A local says, "water level is increasing continuously and is approaching the danger mark. Many ghats have been submerged in water. We are facing problems."

  • September 18, 2019 6:47 AM (IST)

    US hails Trump joining PM Modi for Howdy Modi event

    US President Trump joining Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Howdy Modi event in Houston is a truly historic tribute to contributions of Indian-American community to the prosperity of our country and strength of US-India relations, says Alice Wells, US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia.

