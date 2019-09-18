Attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities have global consequences: US official | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 18, 2019.
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 18, 2019.
Low lying areas in Varanasi have been flooded due to the rise in the water level of river Ganga.
A local says, "water level is increasing continuously and is approaching the danger mark. Many ghats have been submerged in water. We are facing problems."
US President Trump joining Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Howdy Modi event in Houston is a truly historic tribute to contributions of Indian-American community to the prosperity of our country and strength of US-India relations, says Alice Wells, US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia.
Top News