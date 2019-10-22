Same-sex marriage, abortion laws liberalised in Northern Ireland | Live Updates

Declaring that Democratic presidential aspirant Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is "not a Russian agent", US President Donald Trump on Monday slammed his 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton for making such a "wild allegation" against the lawmaker from Hawaii.

"I don't know Tulsi, but she's not a Russian agent," Trump said.

"I don’t know Jill Stein. I know she likes the environment. I don't think she likes Russians. If she does like them, I know she's not an asset," Trump told reporters in response to a question during his Cabinet meeting at the White House.