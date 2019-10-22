Same-sex marriage, abortion laws liberalised in Northern Ireland | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 18, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Declaring that Democratic presidential aspirant Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is "not a Russian agent", US President Donald Trump on Monday slammed his 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton for making such a "wild allegation" against the lawmaker from Hawaii.
"I don't know Tulsi, but she's not a Russian agent," Trump said.
"I don’t know Jill Stein. I know she likes the environment. I don't think she likes Russians. If she does like them, I know she's not an asset," Trump told reporters in response to a question during his Cabinet meeting at the White House.
Describing shrinking space for civil society and media freedom in Pakistan as "troubling", the United States on Tuesday said it remains "deeply concerned" over reports of human rights abuses and discrimination faced by people in the country because of their faith.
It urged the Pakistani government to uphold the rule of law and the freedoms enshrined in the country's Constitution.
Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells in a prepared statement to Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation of the House Foreign Affairs Committee hoped that the reforms Pakistan is undertaking under its current IMF plan will lay the foundation for better economic management and growth, leading to an improvement in the democratic system and human rights situation.
Delhi saw a rise of over 11 per cent in incidents of crime in 2017 as compared to 2016, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said on Monday.
The national capital recorded the highest crime rate among the Union territories in 2017, accounting for 4.9 per cent of the total cases reported in the country, it said.
The annual crime data for 2017 was released after a delay of over a year. States such as Gujarat (6.7), Kerala (13.1), Madhya Pradesh (7.6), Maharashtra (9.3), Tamil Nadu (8.4) and Uttar Pradesh (12) accounted for more cases than Delhi, it stated.
The Delhi Police on Monday held a Commemoration Day parade here in remembrance of 292 personnel who lost their lives in serving their respective forces between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019, officials said.
The parade was held at New Police Lines Ground, Kingsway Camp.
Special Commissioner of Police (GA) Rajesh Malik read out the names of 292 Delhi Police and State and Central Police Organisation personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the period.
Tamil Nadu: Holiday declared for today in all schools of Ramanathapuram*, due to heavy rainfall in the district
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Nicobar islands region at 6:36 am on Tuesday, says India Meteorological Department.
