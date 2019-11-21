2 held for cloning ATM cards at spa centre in Delhi's Dwarka | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 21, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
The Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked citizenship of Telangana MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni for misrepresentation of facts.
#WATCH Bundles of currency notes were thrown from a building at Bentinck Street in Kolkata during a search at office of Hoque Merchantile Pvt Ltd by DRI officials earlier today. pic.twitter.com/m5PLEqzVwS— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019
Two men running a spa centre have been arrested for their involvement in cloning ATM cards in Dwarka on, police said on Wednesday. The police nabbed Rajesh Sharma (52) and Shamsher (22) at Sector 20 marble market in Dwarka on Monday.
A trap was laid after police received information that the fraudsters would come at the location around 10 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.
