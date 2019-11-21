2 held for cloning ATM cards at spa centre in Delhi's Dwarka | Live Updates

Thursday, November 21, 2019
     
2 held for cloning ATM cards at spa centre in Delhi's Dwarka

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 21, 2019 6:15 IST
  • Nov 21, 2019 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    The Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked citizenship of Telangana MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni for misrepresentation of facts.

  • Nov 21, 2019 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bundles of currency notes were thrown from a building at Bentinck Street in Kolkata

  • Nov 21, 2019 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    2 held for cloning ATM cards at spa centre in Dwarka

    Two men running a spa centre have been arrested for their involvement in cloning ATM cards in Dwarka on, police said on Wednesday. The police nabbed Rajesh Sharma (52) and Shamsher (22) at Sector 20 marble market in Dwarka on Monday.

    A trap was laid after police received information that the fraudsters would come at the location around 10 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

