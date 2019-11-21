2 held for cloning ATM cards at spa centre in Delhi's Dwarka | Live Updates

Two men running a spa centre have been arrested for their involvement in cloning ATM cards in Dwarka on, police said on Wednesday. The police nabbed Rajesh Sharma (52) and Shamsher (22) at Sector 20 marble market in Dwarka on Monday.

A trap was laid after police received information that the fraudsters would come at the location around 10 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.