Live now Bust of former West Bengal chief minister BC Roy vandalised | Live Updates Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 18, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News November 18 Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 18, 2019. LIVE UPDATES: breaking news

News Alerts