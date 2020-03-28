329 FIRs registered against lockdown violators in J&K so far: DGP | LIVE

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 28, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 28, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Karnataka: Residents of some villages in Sagara Taluk in Shivamogga put logs of wood to block roads leading to the villages to restrict entry of outsiders in wake of #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/uem4s9NgQV— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020
Delhi: Rickshaw pullers, who intended to return to their respective hometowns, were turned back by Police from Akshardham flyover today. One of the rickshaw pullers, Paanchu Mandal says, "Police aren't allowing us to go any further, they say we'll be sent to our homes on a bus." pic.twitter.com/okhvynlVlm— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020
Delhi Police have issued an advisory regarding cyber-crimes in the wake of #Coronavirus, warning people against fraud and scam schemes. pic.twitter.com/wMuFlb8K4F— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020
Kolkata Police has arrested a woman in connection with the posting of a fake social media post about a Beliaghata doctor being infected with Coronavirus.
Kerala: Municipality officials distribute food material among the migrant labourers and other needy people in Kottakkal town of Malappuram district, amid #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/Gx9DVpgowM— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has so far registered 329 FIRs against people who violated lockdown orders enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a senior police officer said. Thousands of police personnel along with other security forces are on the ground to make sure that the orders are being adhered to by the people, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said. He said 329 FIRs were registered against violators and 600 vehicles and shops were seized and closed for non-compliance of the orders.
Top News
Latest News