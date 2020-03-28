329 FIRs registered against lockdown violators in J&K so far: DGP | LIVE

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has so far registered 329 FIRs against people who violated lockdown orders enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a senior police officer said. Thousands of police personnel along with other security forces are on the ground to make sure that the orders are being adhered to by the people, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said. He said 329 FIRs were registered against violators and 600 vehicles and shops were seized and closed for non-compliance of the orders.