329 FIRs registered against lockdown violators in J&K so far: DGP | LIVE

329 FIRs registered against lockdown violators in J&K so far: DGP

March 28, 2020 9:01 IST
  • Mar 28, 2020 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Lockdown in Karnataka

  • Mar 28, 2020 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Lockdown in Delhi

  • Mar 28, 2020 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Delhi Police issues an advisory regarding cyber-crimes

  • Mar 28, 2020 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Kolkata Police arrests woman in connection with the posting of fake social media post

    Kolkata Police has arrested a woman in connection with the posting of a fake social media post about a Beliaghata doctor being infected with Coronavirus.

  • Mar 28, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Municipality officials distribute food material among the migrant labourers

  • Mar 28, 2020 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    329 FIRs registered against lockdown violators in J&K so far: DGP

    The Jammu and Kashmir Police has so far registered 329 FIRs against people who violated lockdown orders enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a senior police officer said. Thousands of police personnel along with other security forces are on the ground to make sure that the orders are being adhered to by the people, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said. He said 329 FIRs were registered against violators and 600 vehicles and shops were seized and closed for non-compliance of the orders.

