Sunday, March 08, 2020
     
Fire breaks out at club in Mumbai's Juhu | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 08, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2020 6:20 IST
Fire breaks out at club in Mumbai's Juhu | Live Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV

Fire breaks out at club in Mumbai's Juhu | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 08, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

 

Live updates :Breaking News March 08 2020

  • Mar 08, 2020 6:16 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Police to send Tahir Hussain's pistol to forensic science lab next week

    Delhi Police will send the pistol of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, arrested in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi, to the forensic science laboratory next week, officials said on Saturday.

    The laboratory will check whether the pistol was used for firing during the violence last month, they said. The pistol was recovered on Friday.

    On Thursday, Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the riots.

  • Mar 08, 2020 6:15 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

    A fire broke out on the premises of Juhu Gymkhana, a club in suburban Juhu, on Saturday night, a civic official said. There were no reports of casualties, he said.

    The fire broke out around 9.30 pm on the second floor of the Gymkhana. Fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and it was soon doused, the official added. Cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

