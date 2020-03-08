Fire breaks out at club in Mumbai's Juhu | Live Updates

Delhi Police will send the pistol of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, arrested in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi, to the forensic science laboratory next week, officials said on Saturday.

The laboratory will check whether the pistol was used for firing during the violence last month, they said. The pistol was recovered on Friday.

On Thursday, Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the riots.