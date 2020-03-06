High-level meeting reviews national highways in Maharashtra | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 06, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
India Meteorological Department (IMD): Light to moderate rain most likely over Delhi and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.
Delhi: Parts of the city continue to receive rainfall. Visuals from Ring Road, Maharani Bagh. pic.twitter.com/4jQGDpKlKJ— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020
A high-level meeting was held on Thursday to review the state of national highways in Maharashtra. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and state's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu launched the Student Health Card in Jammu yesterday, as a part of the government’s comprehensive school health education plan to ensure better healthcare for school children.
RBI imposed moratorium for a month on Yes Bank due to 'serious deterioration in its financial position', capping withdrawals at Rs 50000. Customers say "We weren't informed. Wanted to withdraw cash but ATM run out of cash,as many withdrew. We're in trouble,Holi is coming"
Around 80 girl students of a college in Coimbatore donated a portion of their hair which will be used to make wigs for cancer patients. Say, "We couldn't give financial support to cancer patients. If we donate hair, it'll bring happiness to some cancer patient out there"
