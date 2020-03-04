Congress opposes ban on protests at Bengaluru Town Hall | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 04, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
21 Italian nationals were brought from a hotel in South Delhi to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla for preventive isolation today. Their samples have been taken for testing and results are awaited.
Expelled AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain (absconding from police) has moved anticipatory bail in a Delhi court, his plea will be heard tomorrow
BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have allegedly taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government, a Congress leader has alleged.
The statement of Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari came hours after Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh claimed that a senior leader of the saffron party has taken a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator to Delhi in a chartered flight, alleging that "poaching" attempts were being made by the BJP on Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh.
The opposition BJP dismissed the claim of Madhya Pradesh''s former chief minister and said his statement was aimed at ensuring his re-nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh scheduled on March 26.
