Mumbai: Level-3 fire breaks out near Dreamland Cinema, Charni Road | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 13, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Six people were arrested in connection with an alleged firing incident during a scuffle between two neighbours over parking a car in Rohini area, police said on Saturday.
Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday for a five-day visit during which they will hold meetings with the top Indian leadership to boost bilateral economic and political cooperation. Read More
Local Japanese media has reported that at least 11 people have been killed as Higibis continues to barrel over mainland Japan.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Marine Drive for 'Mumbai Chalali BJP sobat (Mumbai walks with BJP) event."
Mumbai: Rescue operations underway after level-3 fire breaks out at a residential building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. All trapped people have been rescued. https://t.co/nOgMafLcdF pic.twitter.com/dm1Gurds5z— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019
Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari on Saturday as he began his two-day state visit, becoming the first head of the Communist nation to visit Nepal in 23 years during which the two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements, including an extradition treaty.
A level-3 fire breaks out at a residential building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited.
A woman named Noori Fatma claimed that her husband gave her instant 'triple talaq' because she refused to become a 'modern' woman and consume liquor and wear dresses.
Turkey’s military said it captured a key Syrian border town under heavy bombardment Saturday in its most significant gain since an offensive against Kurdish fighters began four days ago, with no sign of relenting despite mounting international criticism.
