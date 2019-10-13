Sunday, October 13, 2019
     
  Mumbai: Level-3 fire breaks out near Dreamland Cinema, Charni Road | Live Updates
Mumbai: Level-3 fire breaks out near Dreamland Cinema, Charni Road | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 13, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2019 8:36 IST
Mumbai: Level-3 fire breaks out near Dreamland Cinema,
Mumbai: Level-3 fire breaks out near Dreamland Cinema, Charni Road | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 13, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

 

Live updates : Breaking News October 13-2019

  • Oct 13, 2019 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Six arrested in connection with firing incident in Rohini

    Six people were arrested in connection with an alleged firing incident during a scuffle between two neighbours over parking a car in Rohini area, police said on Saturday.

  • Oct 13, 2019 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Dutch king, queen to arrive in India on Sunday for state visit

    Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday for a five-day visit during which they will hold meetings with the top Indian leadership to boost bilateral economic and political cooperation. Read More

  • Oct 13, 2019 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Typhoon Hagibis: Death toll rises to 11, over dozen injured

    Local Japanese media has reported that at least 11 people have been killed as Higibis continues to barrel over mainland Japan. 

  • Oct 13, 2019 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Marine Drive for 'Mumbai Chalali BJP sobat event

    Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Marine Drive for 'Mumbai Chalali BJP sobat (Mumbai walks with BJP) event."

    India Tv - Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Marine Drive for 'Mumbai Chalali BJP sobat event

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Marine Drive for 'Mumbai Chalali BJP sobat event

  • Oct 13, 2019 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

  • Oct 13, 2019 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Chinese president Xi holds talks with Nepalese counterpart

    Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari on Saturday as he began his two-day state visit, becoming the first head of the Communist nation to visit Nepal in 23 years during which the two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements, including an extradition treaty.

  • Oct 13, 2019 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Mumbai: Level-3 fire breaks out near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road.

    A level-3 fire breaks out at a residential building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited.

  • Oct 13, 2019 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Patna: Woman given 'triple talaq' for not being 'modern'

    A woman named Noori Fatma claimed that her husband gave her instant 'triple talaq' because she refused to become a 'modern' woman and consume liquor and wear dresses.

  • Oct 13, 2019 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Turkish forces say they’ve captured key Syrian border town

    Turkey’s military said it captured a key Syrian border town under heavy bombardment Saturday in its most significant gain since an offensive against Kurdish fighters began four days ago, with no sign of relenting despite mounting international criticism.

