Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
  Breaking News: PMC Bank crisis: Large withdrawals alerted RBI | Live Updates
Breaking News: PMC Bank crisis: Large withdrawals alerted RBI | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 1, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2019 8:38 IST
  • Oct 01, 2019 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    BJP likely to announce candidate list for Maharashtra elections today

    BJP could announce its candidates' list for Maharashtra assembly election today. BJP-Shiv Sena alliance could also see some clarity on seat sharing. 

  • Oct 01, 2019 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Delhi: Shootout in Shahdara early tuesday morning

    Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two criminals after shootout in Shahdara early Tuesday morning.

  • Oct 01, 2019 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    PMC Bank Crisis: Large withdrawals alerted RBI

    Large withdrawals of deposits in  under 2-3 days from the PMC Bank led to RBI curbs, Livemint reports.

    Money that amounted to more than 5 per cent of total deposits was withdrawn.

    Mumbai Police has filed a case against the promoters of HDIL and PMC Bank management.

  • Oct 01, 2019 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Only 200-250 people under preventive detention in J&K: Ram Madhav

    BJP general secretary Ram Madhav has stated that after the abrogation of Article 370, 2000-2500 people were under preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir but now only 200-250 people are under preventive detention. 

  • Oct 01, 2019 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    India has non-partisan approach to US domestic politics: Jaishankar

    Asserting India's non-partisan stand to domestic American politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the term “Abki Baar Trump Sarkaar” in the Houston rally, merely referring to what the US president had used to endear himself to the Indian American community during his presidential campaign. Read More 

  • Oct 01, 2019 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    EAM Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington DC, US today. The EAM is on a three-day visit to Washington during which he is also scheduled to meet US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and the new National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

