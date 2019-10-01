Breaking News: PMC Bank crisis: Large withdrawals alerted RBI | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 1, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
BJP could announce its candidates' list for Maharashtra assembly election today. BJP-Shiv Sena alliance could also see some clarity on seat sharing.
Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two criminals after shootout in Shahdara early Tuesday morning.
Large withdrawals of deposits in under 2-3 days from the PMC Bank led to RBI curbs, Livemint reports.
Money that amounted to more than 5 per cent of total deposits was withdrawn.
Mumbai Police has filed a case against the promoters of HDIL and PMC Bank management.
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav has stated that after the abrogation of Article 370, 2000-2500 people were under preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir but now only 200-250 people are under preventive detention.
Asserting India's non-partisan stand to domestic American politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the term “Abki Baar Trump Sarkaar” in the Houston rally, merely referring to what the US president had used to endear himself to the Indian American community during his presidential campaign. Read More
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington DC, US today. The EAM is on a three-day visit to Washington during which he is also scheduled to meet US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and the new National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.
