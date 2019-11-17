1 died, 4 injured in a car-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 17, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 17, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
One person died and four others were injured after a car rammed into a truck on Anakapalle bypass road in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
One person died and four others were injured after a car rammed into a truck on Anakapalle bypass road in Visakhapatnam, yesterday.
Top News
Latest News