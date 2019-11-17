Sunday, November 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 1 died, 4 injured in a car-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam | Live Updates
Live now

1 died, 4 injured in a car-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 17, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2019 6:51 IST
Breaking News Live Blog, November 17

Breaking News Live Blog, November 17

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 17, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

 

Live updates : Breaking News November 17-2019

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 17, 2019 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    One person died and four others were injured after a car rammed into a truck on Anakapalle bypass road in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

  • Nov 17, 2019 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    1 killed, 4 injured as car rams into truck in Andhra Pradesh

    One person died and four others were injured after a car rammed into a truck on Anakapalle bypass road in Visakhapatnam, yesterday.

     

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDelhi Metro train withdrawn from service due to leakage issue Next StoryJNU Students' Union to take out protest march to Parliament on Monday  