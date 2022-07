Four children were injured after a school van allegedly overturned in Delhi's Shahdara area on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The four children suffered minor injuries while others escaped unhurt, they said. Around 15 children belonging to the Green Field School were in the van at the time of the accident, which took place near GTB enclave here, police said. The van was taking the children home after school when the driver allegedly lost control of the wheel while taking a sharp turn following which the vehicle overturned. Locals rushed to help the children and all of them were rescued on time, police said.