COVID-19: India reports 16,906 fresh cases, 45 fatalities in last 24 hours | DETAILS

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 16,906 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 45 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (July 13), the country saw a total of 15,447 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,11,874.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,32,457, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,31,043.

Massive jump in active cases :

An increase of 1,414 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,519. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 13 was recorded 3.68 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,77,69,574 samples have been tested up to July 12 for COVID-19. Of these 4,59,302 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday recorded 400 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one more fatality, according to the health department. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,41,415 while the death toll rose to 26,285, the bulletin said.

The new cases came out of 8,548 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi had on Monday reported 280 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent. No new deaths were logged.

On Sunday, the national capital had recorded 433 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 per cent and two deaths. Of the 9,471 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 119 were occupied on Tuesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 1,960, up from 1,942 the previous day. As many as 1,457 patients are under home isolation, it said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 44 3 10080 11 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1942 66 2307718 199 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 184 24 64232 5 296 4 Assam 1858 251 717036 93 7991 5 Bihar 2271 167 821602 175 12264 2 2 6 Chandigarh 371 92907 34 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 1678 212 1140797 147 14044 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 1 11487 2 4 9 Delhi 1942 204 1912789 484 26284 10 Goa 825 20 245358 112 3843 11 Gujarat 4214 85 1223270 426 10948 12 Haryana 1757 189 1007614 456 10630 2 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 1202 63 282433 180 4144 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 735 21 450587 60 4758 15 Jharkhand 703 78 430815 51 5322 16 Karnataka 6718 180 3932852 852 40124 1 1 17 Kerala*** 26643 1000 6578765 3529 70153 1 2 3 18 Ladakh 54 3 28291 6 228 19 Lakshadweep 1 11359 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 838 31 1034079 99 10746 1 1 21 Maharashtra 18027 342 7839208 1529 147978 2 2 22 Manipur 172 28 135192 17 2120 23 Meghalaya 103 3 92430 8 1595 24 Mizoram 741 85 228535 33 706 25 Nagaland 33 2 34755 6 762 26 Odisha 3084 243 1281866 329 9126 27 Puducherry 843 12 164909 42 1962 28 Punjab 1171 28 745825 144 17785 1 1 29 Rajasthan 1167 41 1279093 79 9572 2 2 30 Sikkim 191 29 38819 8 458 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 18802 17 3447147 2465 38028 32 Telangana 5166 14 797295 462 4111 33 Tripura 222 100 100009 12 923 34 Uttarakhand 818 9 430717 57 7697 35 Uttar Pradesh 2305 24 2068385 186 23547 36 West Bengal 24209 945 2008171 967 21246 3 3 Total# 131043 330 42996427 13265 525474 5 2 20 *****Note for Kerala 17-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:02 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 14 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 01 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

