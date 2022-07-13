Wednesday, July 13, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 16,906 fresh cases, 45 fatalities in last 24 hours | DETAILS

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have risen to 1,32,457, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2022 9:30 IST

Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • An increase of 1,414 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,519
  • The daily positivity rate on July 13 was recorded 3.68 per cent

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 16,906 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 45 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (July 13), the country saw a total of 15,447 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,11,874.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,32,457, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,31,043. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 1,414 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,519. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 13 was recorded 3.68 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,77,69,574 samples have been tested up to July 12 for COVID-19. Of these 4,59,302 samples were tested on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over', says World Health Organization

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday recorded 400 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one more fatality, according to the health department. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,41,415 while the death toll rose to 26,285, the bulletin said.

The new cases came out of 8,548 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi had on Monday reported 280 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent. No new deaths were logged.

On Sunday, the national capital had recorded 433 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 per cent and two deaths. Of the 9,471 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 119 were occupied on Tuesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 1,960, up from 1,942 the previous day. As many as 1,457 patients are under home isolation, it said.

ALSO READ: Intermittent fasting may reduce complications from Covid-19, says study

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 44 10080 11  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 1942 66  2307718 199  14733      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 184 24  64232 296      
4 Assam 1858 251  717036 93  7991      
5 Bihar 2271 167  821602 175  12264   2
6 Chandigarh 371   92907 34  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 1678 212  1140797 147  14044   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 11487 4      
9 Delhi 1942 204  1912789 484  26284      
10 Goa 825 20  245358 112  3843      
11 Gujarat 4214 85  1223270 426  10948      
12 Haryana 1757 189  1007614 456  10630   2
13 Himachal Pradesh 1202 63  282433 180  4144   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 735 21  450587 60  4758      
15 Jharkhand 703 78  430815 51  5322      
16 Karnataka 6718 180  3932852 852  40124   1
17 Kerala*** 26643 1000  6578765 3529  70153 2 3
18 Ladakh 54 28291 228      
19 Lakshadweep 1   11359   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 838 31  1034079 99  10746   1
21 Maharashtra 18027 342  7839208 1529  147978   2
22 Manipur 172 28  135192 17  2120      
23 Meghalaya 103 92430 1595      
24 Mizoram 741 85  228535 33  706      
25 Nagaland 33 34755 762      
26 Odisha 3084 243  1281866 329  9126      
27 Puducherry 843 12  164909 42  1962      
28 Punjab 1171 28  745825 144  17785   1
29 Rajasthan 1167 41  1279093 79  9572   2
30 Sikkim 191 29  38819 458   1
31 Tamil Nadu 18802 17  3447147 2465  38028      
32 Telangana 5166 14  797295 462  4111      
33 Tripura 222 100  100009 12  923      
34 Uttarakhand 818 430717 57  7697      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2305 24  2068385 186  23547      
36 West Bengal 24209 945  2008171 967  21246   3
Total# 131043 330  42996427 13265  525474 2 20
*****Note for Kerala 17-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:02 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 14 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 01 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

 

