COVID-19: India reports 16,906 fresh cases, 45 fatalities in last 24 hours | DETAILS

- An increase of 1,414 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,519
- The daily positivity rate on July 13 was recorded 3.68 per cent
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 16,906 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 45 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (July 13), the country saw a total of 15,447 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,11,874.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,32,457, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,31,043.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 1,414 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,519. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 13 was recorded 3.68 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,77,69,574 samples have been tested up to July 12 for COVID-19. Of these 4,59,302 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday recorded 400 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one more fatality, according to the health department. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,41,415 while the death toll rose to 26,285, the bulletin said.
The new cases came out of 8,548 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi had on Monday reported 280 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent. No new deaths were logged.
On Sunday, the national capital had recorded 433 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 per cent and two deaths. Of the 9,471 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 119 were occupied on Tuesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 1,960, up from 1,942 the previous day. As many as 1,457 patients are under home isolation, it said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|44
|3
|10080
|11
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1942
|66
|2307718
|199
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|184
|24
|64232
|5
|296
|4
|Assam
|1858
|251
|717036
|93
|7991
|5
|Bihar
|2271
|167
|821602
|175
|12264
|2
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|371
|92907
|34
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1678
|212
|1140797
|147
|14044
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9
|1
|11487
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1942
|204
|1912789
|484
|26284
|10
|Goa
|825
|20
|245358
|112
|3843
|11
|Gujarat
|4214
|85
|1223270
|426
|10948
|12
|Haryana
|1757
|189
|1007614
|456
|10630
|2
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1202
|63
|282433
|180
|4144
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|735
|21
|450587
|60
|4758
|15
|Jharkhand
|703
|78
|430815
|51
|5322
|16
|Karnataka
|6718
|180
|3932852
|852
|40124
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|26643
|1000
|6578765
|3529
|70153
|1
|2
|3
|18
|Ladakh
|54
|3
|28291
|6
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|11359
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|838
|31
|1034079
|99
|10746
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|18027
|342
|7839208
|1529
|147978
|2
|2
|22
|Manipur
|172
|28
|135192
|17
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|103
|3
|92430
|8
|1595
|24
|Mizoram
|741
|85
|228535
|33
|706
|25
|Nagaland
|33
|2
|34755
|6
|762
|26
|Odisha
|3084
|243
|1281866
|329
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|843
|12
|164909
|42
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|1171
|28
|745825
|144
|17785
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|1167
|41
|1279093
|79
|9572
|2
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|191
|29
|38819
|8
|458
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|18802
|17
|3447147
|2465
|38028
|32
|Telangana
|5166
|14
|797295
|462
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|222
|100
|100009
|12
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|818
|9
|430717
|57
|7697
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2305
|24
|2068385
|186
|23547
|36
|West Bengal
|24209
|945
|2008171
|967
|21246
|3
|3
|Total#
|131043
|330
|42996427
|13265
|525474
|5
|2
|20
|*****Note for Kerala 17-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:02 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 14 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 01 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )