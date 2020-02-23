Italy's Coronavirus infections reach 79 | LIVE

Sunday, February 23, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2020 6:08 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 23, 2020. LIVE UPDATES: 

Live updates : Breaking News February 23-2020

  • Feb 23, 2020 6:08 AM (IST)

    Women continue protest against CAA in Jaffrabad metro station area

     Women continue their protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Jaffrabad metro station area. Heavy security deployed; Ved Prakash Surya DCP (North-East) present at the spot. 

  • Feb 23, 2020 6:07 AM (IST)

    Italy's Coronavirus infections reach 79, including two deaths

