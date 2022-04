There will be no change in power tariffs for consumers of all categories in Punjab, as per tariff orders issued by the state's electricity regulatory commission on Thursday for the 2022-23 financial year. The new tariff will be applicable from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) said in a statement. "The consumers of the state have not been burdened with any increase. No change in tariff for any category has been made in the tariff for FY 2022-23," the statement said.