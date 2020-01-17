Friday, January 17, 2020
     
12 trains delayed due to low visibility in Northern Railway region | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 17, 2020.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2020 7:18 IST
Breaking News January 17
Breaking News January 17

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 17, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News January 17

  • Jan 17, 2020 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    HAWS imparts mountain warfare to train Indian Army troops

    Indian Army's High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) situated in Gulmarg imparts mountain warfare and winter warfare training to the troops of Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces.

  • Jan 17, 2020 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    J-K highway reopens for vehicular traffic after remaining closed for 4 days

    The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was reopened for vehicular traffic on Thursday evening after remaining closed for four days following multiple landslides. 

  • Jan 17, 2020 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    12 trains are running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway region

    12 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

  • Jan 17, 2020 6:13 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    BJP's list of candidates for Delhi elections could be announced today

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce the list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 today. 

