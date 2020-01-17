12 trains delayed due to low visibility in Northern Railway region | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 17, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Indian Army's High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) situated in Gulmarg imparts mountain warfare and winter warfare training to the troops of Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces.
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was reopened for vehicular traffic on Thursday evening after remaining closed for four days following multiple landslides.
12 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce the list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 today.
