BREAKING: All 4 convicts sentenced to death in Jaipur Bomb Blasts case

All four convicts in the Jaipur bomb blasts case have been sentenced to death, a special court pronounced on Friday. The four convicts who will be hanged to death are Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman, and Salman. The serial blasts in Jaipur had claimed lives of 70 people and injured 185 others in 2008.

On Wednesday, the court convicted Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman. Another accused, Shahbaz Hussain, was acquitted with the court giving him the benefit of the doubt.

The serial blasts rocked Jaipur on the evening of May 13, 2008, within a two-kilometre radius in the walled city, popular also with tourists.

Shahbaz Hussain, a resident of Lucknow, was accused of sending emails to the police claiming responsibility for the blasts on behalf of the Indian Mujahideen. But the allegation could not be proved and he was acquitted.

Apart from these five, two accused were killed in the Batla House encounter in Delhi in the same year and five others are still absconding.