India expels Pakistan High Commission staffer, ultimatum served to leave country within 24 hours The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the official has been given 24 hours to leave the country after being expelled over activities inconsistent with his role as a diplomat.

New Delhi:

India on Tuesday expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for engaging in activities inconsistent with his diplomatic role.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the official has been given 24 hours to leave the country.

"The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d’ Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today," the MEA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The decision comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions following a four-day military standoff between the two nations.

India also issued a formal demarche to the Pakistani Charge d’Affaires, expressing strong concern over the staffer's conduct.