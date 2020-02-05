Fake Indian-origin doctor jailed for knife attack on family in UK | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 05, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public rallies in Kondli and Hauz Khas today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Defence Expo2020 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh today.
Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a tailor and demanding ransom in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Panjak and Saleem, were nabbed following raids at several locations, they said.
The matter came to light on Monday after a missing report of Pushpender was filed at the Sultanpuri police station, police said.
Three people were killed on Tuesday night after a car moving on the wrong side of the road rammed into their motorcycle in Godhani area of Nagpur, police said.
A Koradi police station official identified the dead as Hindbaji Kakde (52), Nandkishore Pusadakar (38), Chandrabhan Ingole (65), all residents of Bailwadi, while car driver Sunil More (50) was injured and has been hospitalised.
A man was arrested and two of his juvenile accomplices were apprehended for allegedly stabbing another man to death after robbing his mobile phone in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar last week, police said on Tuesday.
The accused was identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Delhi's Madanpur Khadar. He works as a daily wage labourer and has a criminal record, they said.
A case was registered on January 31 based on the statement of one Amardeep Kumar. He alleged that three persons robbed him at knifepoint. When he resisted, the assailants stabbed him in the thigh and snatched his mobile phone, the police said.
The death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 490 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases mounted to 24324, Chinese health officials announced on Wednesday.
US should be sanctuary for law-abiding Americans not criminal aliens: Trump to say in his State of the Union Address, as per WH
