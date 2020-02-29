PM Modi among special guests invited for Bangladesh centenary, says UK envoy | Live

Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
  PM Modi among special guests invited for Bangladesh centenary, says UK envoy
PM Modi among special guests invited for Bangladesh centenary, says UK envoy

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 29, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 29, 2020 7:33 IST
Breaking News on February 29

  • Feb 29, 2020 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot today

    PM Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot today. He'll also launch 10,000 Farmers Producer Organisations all over country. 

    He'll distribute assistive aids and devices to Senior Citizens and Differently-abled at distribution camp in Prayagraj.

  • Feb 29, 2020 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    US-Taliban peace deal to be signed today in Doha

    US-Taliban peace deal to be signed today evening in Doha (Qatar), Indian envoy among 30 countries also invited to witness the event.

