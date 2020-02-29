PM Modi among special guests invited for Bangladesh centenary, says UK envoy | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 29, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
PM Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot today. He'll also launch 10,000 Farmers Producer Organisations all over country.
He'll distribute assistive aids and devices to Senior Citizens and Differently-abled at distribution camp in Prayagraj.
US-Taliban peace deal to be signed today evening in Doha (Qatar), Indian envoy among 30 countries also invited to witness the event.
