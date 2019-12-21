Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
  4. CAA Protest: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad taken in police custody | Live Updates
CAA Protest: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad taken in police custody | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 21, 2019.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2019 6:30 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 21, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

  • Dec 21, 2019 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad taken into police custody

    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was taken into police custody from outside the Jama Masjid in the early hours on Saturday morning.

    He was inside the mosque in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

    "We have to make sacrifice so that the legislation is taken back. We do not support violence. We were sitting inside the mosque since Friday morning and our people were not involved in violence," he said.

    Azad had given the Delhi Police a slip to reach the Jama Masjid on Friday.

