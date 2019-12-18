CAA protests LIVE: 75 tear gas shells used to disperse mob at Jamia, Delhi Police FIR states

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 18, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations.
Sensex jumps 128.74 points to hit lifetime high of 41,480.91 in opening session; Nifty rises 34.05 pts to record peak of 12,199.05
Supreme Court to hear today a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
Supreme Court (SC) to hear today the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. SC will also hear the petition filed by Advocate Sanjeev Kumar, seeking immediate direction to execute the culprits at the earliest.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Parliamentary delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over Citizenship Amendment Act, today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Meeting today
Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon, in fresh violence in the national capital.
Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities as the standoff continued for around one-and-a-half hours. Police said the situation has been brought under control.
In a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Assam Association of North America urged that the Assam Accord of 1985 be implemented in its entirety, where it should prevail over the Act in case of any conflict.
"The recent passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, causes us concern that it will adversely impact the people of Assam and the northeast," said the association in its letter, dated December 14.
