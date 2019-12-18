Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. CAA protests LIVE: 75 tear gas shells used to disperse mob at Jamia, Delhi Police FIR states
Live now

CAA protests LIVE: 75 tear gas shells used to disperse mob at Jamia, Delhi Police FIR states

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 18, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 18, 2019 9:28 IST
Breaking News December 18
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News December 18

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 18, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News December 18

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 18, 2019 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    All metro stations entry, exit gates open: DMRC

    Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations.

  • Dec 18, 2019 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari on CAA protest

    • 'To protest is the democratic right of the people of India, no one can stop us from doing it. However, it is important that it is done in control, keeping our emotions in control is the most important part.'
    • ' There is a difference between Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) & National Register of Citizens (NRC). One is CAA that has become a law, and the other is NRC that has only been announced, it has not become a law.'
    • ' Under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Muslim refugees who come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan, & Bangladesh will not get Indian citizenship. It has nothing to do with the Muslims living in India.'
  • Dec 18, 2019 9:25 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Sensex jumps 128.74 points to hit lifetime high of 41,480.91 in opening session

    Sensex jumps 128.74 points to hit lifetime high of 41,480.91 in opening session; Nifty rises 34.05 pts to record peak of 12,199.05

  • Dec 18, 2019 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Citizenship row: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

    • Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi. 
    • Similarly people going to Noida from Mathura road are advised to take Ashram Chowk, DND or Noida link road. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement. 
  • Dec 18, 2019 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Supreme Court to hear today a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Act

    Supreme Court to hear today a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

  • Dec 18, 2019 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Nirbhaya Case: SC to hear review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh today

    Supreme Court (SC) to hear today the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. SC will also hear the petition filed by Advocate Sanjeev Kumar, seeking immediate direction to execute the culprits at the earliest.

  • Dec 18, 2019 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Citizenship Act: BSP Parliamentary delegation to meet President today

    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Parliamentary delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over Citizenship Amendment Act, today

  • Dec 18, 2019 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair the GST Council Meeting today.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Meeting today

  • Dec 18, 2019 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jaffrabad and Maujpur - Babarpur metro station entry, exit gates are closed

    Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): Entry & exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur - Babarpur stations are closed. However, interchange facility to continue towards Shiv Vihar is available at Maujpur. Normal service on all other stations and lines.

  • Dec 18, 2019 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Violence during protest against amended citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur area

    Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon, in fresh violence in the national capital.

    Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities as the standoff continued for around one-and-a-half hours. Police said the situation has been brought under control.

  • Dec 18, 2019 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    New citizenship law will adversely impact northeast: Assamese association

    In a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Assam Association of North America urged that the Assam Accord of 1985 be implemented in its entirety, where it should prevail over the Act in case of any conflict.

    "The recent passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, causes us concern that it will adversely impact the people of Assam and the northeast," said the association in its letter, dated December 14.

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News