Man arrested for harassing woman in Kolkata metro train | Live Updates

  Man arrested for harassing woman in Kolkata metro train
Man arrested for harassing woman in Kolkata metro train

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 04, 2019 7:34 IST
  • Dec 04, 2019 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Indian Army jawans hit by an avalanche in Kupwara, 3 jawans missing

    Indian Army jawans hit by an avalanche in the Tangdhar region of the Kupwara district. Three jawans are missing, search and rescue operations being carried out.

  • Dec 04, 2019 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    woman, infant bodies found in Andra's Maddipadu Mandal

    Bodies of a 23-year-old woman and an infant were found by the roadside in Maddipadu Mandal in Prakasam District, today. Police are investigating the case

  • Dec 04, 2019 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Flood warning issues due to the filling of the Vaigai Dam

     A flood warning has been issued by the Madurai district collector due to the filling of the Vaigai Dam, following rainfall in Tamil Nadu

  • Dec 04, 2019 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Google's Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet

    Indian-origin Sundar Pichai was appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alphabet by tech giant Google on Tuesday. With this, Pichai replaced Sergey Brin as the head of the parent firm. Established in 2015, Alphabet is a "collection of companies" that separates Google from Other Bets which are not part of its core businesses like Waymo (self-driving cars), Verily (life sciences), Calico (biotech R&D), Sidewalk Labs (urban innovation) and Loon (rural internet access via balloon)

  • Dec 04, 2019 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    BJP afraid of losing: Congress leader on upcoming Karnataka By-poll

    BJP is afraid that they are going to lose. So they are thinking of doing another operation. But I am warning BJP that people will not tolerate this. If they try to do this again, then I think there will be a huge reaction, says Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on upcoming Karnataka By-poll.

  • Dec 04, 2019 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Former hockey player Ajit Pal Nandal, 21 adopted girl students carried out a candlelight protest

    Former hockey player Ajit Pal Nandal, along with the 21 girl students he has adopted, carried out a candlelight protest march in Haryana's Rohtak against the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor, in Telangana.

  • Dec 04, 2019 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    BJP blames TMC for attack on RSS worker, demands immediate arrest of culprits

    BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday demanded that those involved in the attack on an RSS worker here be arrested immediately and accused the TMC government of trying to shield the culprits in order to appease its minority vote bank.

    RSS worker Bir Bahadur Singh was shot at in Garden Reach area of south-west Kolkata on Monday. Police are yet to identify those behind the incident.
    The BJP alleged that the attack was a handiwork of Trinamool Congress workers and the police were trying to protect the culprits.

