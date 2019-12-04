Man arrested for harassing woman in Kolkata metro train | Live Updates

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday demanded that those involved in the attack on an RSS worker here be arrested immediately and accused the TMC government of trying to shield the culprits in order to appease its minority vote bank.

RSS worker Bir Bahadur Singh was shot at in Garden Reach area of south-west Kolkata on Monday. Police are yet to identify those behind the incident.

The BJP alleged that the attack was a handiwork of Trinamool Congress workers and the police were trying to protect the culprits.