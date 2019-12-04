Man arrested for harassing woman in Kolkata metro train | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 04, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 04, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indian Army jawans hit by an avalanche in the Tangdhar region of the Kupwara district. Three jawans are missing, search and rescue operations being carried out.
Bodies of a 23-year-old woman and an infant were found by the roadside in Maddipadu Mandal in Prakasam District, today. Police are investigating the case
A flood warning has been issued by the Madurai district collector due to the filling of the Vaigai Dam, following rainfall in Tamil Nadu
Indian-origin Sundar Pichai was appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alphabet by tech giant Google on Tuesday. With this, Pichai replaced Sergey Brin as the head of the parent firm. Established in 2015, Alphabet is a "collection of companies" that separates Google from Other Bets which are not part of its core businesses like Waymo (self-driving cars), Verily (life sciences), Calico (biotech R&D), Sidewalk Labs (urban innovation) and Loon (rural internet access via balloon)
BJP is afraid that they are going to lose. So they are thinking of doing another operation. But I am warning BJP that people will not tolerate this. If they try to do this again, then I think there will be a huge reaction, says Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on upcoming Karnataka By-poll.
Former hockey player Ajit Pal Nandal, along with the 21 girl students he has adopted, carried out a candlelight protest march in Haryana's Rohtak against the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor, in Telangana.
Former hockey player Ajit Pal Nandal, along with the 21 girl students he has adopted, carried out a candle light protest march in Rohtak against the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor, in Telangana. (03.12.2019)
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday demanded that those involved in the attack on an RSS worker here be arrested immediately and accused the TMC government of trying to shield the culprits in order to appease its minority vote bank.
RSS worker Bir Bahadur Singh was shot at in Garden Reach area of south-west Kolkata on Monday. Police are yet to identify those behind the incident.
The BJP alleged that the attack was a handiwork of Trinamool Congress workers and the police were trying to protect the culprits.
