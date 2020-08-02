Image Source : FILE BREAKING: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19. He took to his Twitter handle to inform that he has contacted the infection and requested people, who came in his contact recently, to exercise self-quarantine. The 77-year-old chief minister also shared that he is hospitalised after doctors' recommendation.

He wrote, "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted about testing COVID-19 positive. He has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gururgram.

On Saturday, Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil and his wife tested positive for coronavirus. They are under home quarantine currently.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has been witnessing a daily spike in coronavirus cases. The state on Sunday reported 5,532 fresh cases of coronavirus and 84 deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 1.34 lakh and fatality to 2,496.

