Fruit traders in India boycott Turkish goods over country's support for Pakistan | Videos Indian fruit traders have begun boycotting Turkish goods, particularly apples, following Turkey’s support for Pakistan amid escalating regional tensions. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has backed this move, calling for broader economic sanctions against Turkey, including the suspension of flights.

Ghaziabad:

Indian fruit traders have begun boycotting Turkish goods, particularly apples, following Turkey’s vocal support for Pakistan amid escalating regional tensions. Protests have broken out across several cities, with traders declaring they will no longer sell Turkish produce, which has a significant market in India. “Turkey supplied drones to Pakistan, which were used in attacks against India. That’s why we’ve decided to stop selling Turkish fruits,” said Shadab Khan, a local fruit trader. India imports over Rs 1,200 crore worth of goods from Turkey annually, including a substantial volume of apples and other fruits.

Vendors in major fruit markets have pledged to stop placing new orders for Turkish produce, even as previously ordered shipments continue to arrive. Noor Mohammed, another trader, said, “We have decided to sever all business ties with Turkey. We don’t want any country benefiting from trade with India and then using that money against us. From now on, we will not import anything from Turkey.”

Economic boycott gains momentum

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), a prominent nationalist organization, has backed the traders’ move, calling for broader economic sanctions against Turkey. In a strongly worded statement, the SJM accused Turkey of aligning with radical regimes hostile to India’s sovereignty, specifically highlighting its growing military partnership with Pakistan.

“Turkey’s defence cooperation with Pakistan is not just a business arrangement but an ideological alignment that destabilises South Asia,” the SJM said. “Despite being a NATO member, Turkey has chosen to side with Pakistan, providing it with advanced military technology and training that directly threaten India’s security.”

Call for national solidarity

The SJM also reminded Turkey of India’s timely humanitarian aid during the devastating earthquake of February 2023, when New Delhi launched “Operation Dost” to provide over 100 tons of relief supplies, medical teams, and field hospitals.

“India stood by Turkey as a responsible global power, upholding the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’” the SJM said, urging Indian citizens to boycott Turkish products, travel, and cultural exports as a mark of solidarity with the armed forces.

“Our trade, investment, and diplomacy must be guided by the principle of ‘Nation First.’ Let us choose self-reliance over strategic dependency on countries that empower our adversaries,” the organisation added.

