Erdogan lauds Pakistan for prioritising 'compromise' in resolving disputes amid boycott Turkey calls

Ankara (Turkey):

As Turkey faces boycott calls from Indians, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced support for Pakistan, saying Ankara will continue to support the "brotherly people of Pakistan" in good and bad times. While Erdogan welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, he openly extended Turkey's backing to Islamabad, with Turkish media quoting him as saying, "While openly declaring our support for the brotherly people of Pakistan, we also made intense efforts to de-escalate the tension, which had risen to very dangerous levels." He also reiterated Turkey's "friendly warning" to Pakistan, advising it not to resort to any provocations in the coming times.

In a post on X, Erdogan wrote, "My precious @CMShehbaz brother, The brotherhood between Türkiye and Pakistan, which is enjoyed by very few nations in the world, is one of the best examples of true friendship. As Türkiye, we attach great importance to the peace, tranquillity and stability of Pakistan. We appreciate the sensible, patient policy of the Pakistani state, which prioritises dialogue and compromise in resolving disputes. We will continue to be by your side in good and bad times, as we have in the past and in the future. Through you, I greet our friendly and brotherly Pakistan with my most heartfelt affection."

Earlier, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X, "I was deeply touched by the strong support and unwavering solidarity of my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Pakistan. Pakistan is proud of its long-standing, time-tested and enduring brotherly ties with Turkey."

The 'boycott Turkey' calls in India emerged over Ankara's support for Pakistan amid New Delhi and Islamabad locked in a military conflict. The Indian public is upset over Turkey providing weapon systems, including drones, to Pakistan.

Moreover, various online booking platforms have announced the suspension of new travel offerings to countries, including Turkey and Azerbaijan, for their "support" of Pakistan. They have advised customers to avoid "non-essential" travel to these destinations, urging Indians to exercise "utmost caution" before planning trips to sensitive regions.