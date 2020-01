Breaking: Home Minister Amit Shah signs Bodo agreement; 1,550 cadres to surrender on January 30 An agreement has been signed between Home Minister Amit Shah and National Democratic Front of Bodoland factions."1,550 cadres along with 130 weapons will surrender on 30th January. As the Home Minister, I want to assure all representatives that all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner," said the former BJP President on the matter.

