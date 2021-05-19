Black Fungus claims 90 lives in Maharashtra, says minister Rajesh Tope

Image Source : PTI Doctors treat a Black Fungus infected patient.(Representational image)

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday infromed that at least 90 people have died after getting infected with Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) so far in the state.

Doctors have raised an alarm about Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, which can turn dangerous if left untreated, amid reports of re-emergence of the rare deadly fungal infection among Covid-19 patients across hospitals in Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad.

The Centre has said it is taking steps to ramp up availability of Amphotericin B - to fight Mucormycosis, a black fungus infection in Covid patients.

ALSO READ | Black fungus: Madhya Pradesh govt to conduct nasal endoscopy of COVID patients

The sudden increase in demand has been observed in some states for Amphotericin B which is being actively prescribed by the physicians to patients suffering from Mucormycosis, a post Covid complication, said the Chemical and Fertilizer Ministry.

The fungal infection is caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment. Mucormycosis mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs and sickness.

The Government of India is therefore engaging with the manufacturers to ramp up production of the drug. The supply situation is expected to improve with extra imports of this drug and increase in its production domestically.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan government declares 'Black Fungus' an epidemic

Latest India News