BKTC forms 4-member panel to probe donation irregularity claims at Badrinath Dham

Chamoli (Uttarakhand):

A controversy has broken out over alleged irregularities in the handling of offerings and donations at Badrinath Dham, prompting the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) to set up a four-member inquiry panel. The committee said the matter came to its attention after the allegations began circulating widely on social media.

According to BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad, the committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi ordered the formation of the probe panel. It has been tasked with conducting a fair and detailed investigation and submitting its findings within seven days.

The panel will review CCTV footage from the temple premises, record statements of concerned individuals, and examine all available evidence before reaching any conclusion. Rangad noted that the inquiry is being taken up seriously due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The controversy has also taken a political turn in Uttarakhand. It comes shortly after similar allegations related to the handling of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, leading to criticism from opposition parties.

Congress attacks Uttarakhand Government

State Congress president Ganesh Godiyal has called the allegations serious and accused the state government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of negligence. He said such claims have hurt the sentiments of followers of the Sanatan faith and demanded strict action against anyone found guilty.

The Congress party also staged a silent protest at the Bagnath Temple complex in Bageshwar on Saturday. Party workers raised concerns over alleged irregularities at both the Ram Temple and Badrinath Dham.

Earlier, BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi clarified that an employee being described on social media as his “private secretary” is actually a regular staff member of the temple committee. He rejected the claim of any such official position and said facts would emerge through the inquiry.

Dwivedi further stated that if the allegations are proven, strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Action after viral CCTV footage

Rangad said the committee first took note of the issue on July 2 after it spread online. CCTV footage was reviewed, but he added that the recordings available were not entirely clear.

He also said that senior officials were informed immediately and explanations were sought from the employees concerned soon after the allegations surfaced.

The CEO added that any person found guilty after the inquiry will face disciplinary and legal action under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Act, 1939, along with relevant service conduct rules.

Appealing for restraint, Rangad urged devotees and the public not to share unverified information until the investigation is complete. He said the issue involves a highly revered pilgrimage site and is linked to the faith of millions of devotees.

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