Arunachal: BJP sweeps Itanagar civic polls, PPA bags Pasighat Municipal Council as Congress draws blank The BJP secured a commanding victory in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation elections, winning 14 of 20 wards, while the PPA clinched the Pasighat Municipal Council. The Congress drew a blank in both civic bodies, as counting continues for panchayat elections across the state.

Itanagar:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a decisive victory in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) elections, winning 14 of the 20 wards as results were declared on Saturday. The outcome underlined the party's strong hold in the state capital, while the Congress failed to open its account in the civic polls. According to State Election Commission secretary Taru Talo, four BJP candidates were elected unopposed even before voting took place. Women candidates also made a strong mark and won 10 seats in the 20-member municipal body.

PPA clinches Pasighat Municipal Council

In Pasighat, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) emerged victorious in the Municipal Council elections, securing five of the eight wards. The BJP won two wards, while one seat went to an independent candidate. Four women candidates were elected to the eight-member council. Talo said the Congress could not win a single seat in either the Itanagar Municipal Corporation or the Pasighat Municipal Council.

Deputy Commissioner's statement

Speaking after the conclusion of the counting process, Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Toko Babu said the counting of votes has been completed smoothly, with the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as the clear winner said the entire exercise was conducted peacefully and without any untoward incidents. He confirmed that there were no reports of disturbances or complaints during the counting.

Full breakdown of IMC results

Of the remaining IMC seats, the Nationalist Congress Party won three wards, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured two and one seat was claimed by an independent candidate. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for polling in both Itanagar and Pasighat civic elections.

Panchayat results awaited

Meanwhile, counting of votes for the panchayat elections is still underway. Ballot papers are being used for 186 zilla parishad member seats and 1,947 gram panchayat member seats, due to which results are expected to take more time, the SEC official said. The civic body and panchayat elections were held simultaneously across Arunachal Pradesh on December 15.

