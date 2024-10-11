'BJP to sweep Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand', says JP Nadda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP president JP Nadda.

After Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would also sweep the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, BJP president JP Nadda asserted today (October 11). Nadda, who paid obeisance at the Shri Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur and performed 'Kanjak pujan' (kanya puja), said people are happy with the performance of the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The party would also sweep upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand," he said. The Union health minister was in Himachal Pradesh to offer prayers after the party's victory in the polls.

BJP's vote share increased in Jammu and Kashmir

While addressing party workers, he said in Haryana, an illusion was created. The ground reality was something else but some other environment was created and finally, the BJP won the polls and the vote share increased in Jammu and Kashmir.

The people of Haryana- youth, farmers, women and all other sections - gave a befitting reply to the opposition parties and made it clear that they believe in the policies and leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he said.

"From six to eight per cent voting in Jammu and Kashmir to over 60 per cent voting shows that the people believe in the democratic setup and support the scrapping of Article 370," he said.

Terrorism is under control under BJP rule

Nadda said that today, terrorism is under control and the BJP rule is not to just sit in power but to make the country safe. Referring to the scenario prevailing in the world, he said Modi has asserted that this is not time for war but for development and everyone should be taken along together.

The ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of win in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections. The BJP also made notable gains in Jammu and Kashmir by winning 29 of the 90 seats. The National Conference-Congress combine is set to form a government in the Union territory.

Reiterating the developmental works done in Himachal Pradesh during the BJP regime, Nadda said, "Even a single brick you see here is of BJP's time and I have seen a time when people used to wake up at 4:00 am for water and wait for hours with buckets, today there is tap in every household."

"Villages have been connected with roads, the BJP means development while the Congress is synonymous with divide and rule and vote bank politics," he said, adding people should remember these things while voting.