Maharashtra Cabinet approves salary hike for Madarsa teachers, AIMIM calls it 'appeasement politics' | VIDEO

Maharashtra Cabinet decison: The Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to increase salaries of D.Ed., B.Ed. teachers in Madarsas. It also approved to increase the share capital of Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation to Rs 1,000 crores from Rs 700 crores.

Also, teachers teaching secondary subjects in B.A, B.Ed., B.Sc will get Rs 18,000 per month instead of Rs 8,000 per month as earlier.

Cabinet gave the nod to increase the share capital of Maulana Azad Minorities Financial Development Corporation to Rs 1,000 crore from the present level of Rs 700 crore. The government will provide Rs 300 crore towards the Corporation’s share capital in phases.

As per the Cabinet decision, the Corporation will use the funds from the share capital for various schemes including the Maulana Azad educational loan scheme, term loan, micro-finance and professional loan interest refund scheme.

The Minorities Department in its proposal made a strong case for increasing the government’s share capital in the Corporation in the wake of increasing demand for loans under various schemes.

The government increased the share capital to Rs 700 crore on February 2, 2022, from Rs 500 crore in 2013. The Corporation’s aim is to provide for the welfare and economic uplift of economically backward sections of the minorities in the state, irrespective of caste, creed and sex.

The Cabinet’s decision is crucial especially when the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the party’s manifesto released during the Lok Sabha elections had proposed to increase the Corporation’s share capital.

Pawar, though joined the MahaYuti, has repeatedly said that he has never left his secular credentials and recently announced to give 10 per cent seats from the NCP’s quota to the Muslim community.

The Cabinet’s decision is also to woo the minorities as the MahaYuti struggled to get their votes in the general elections fearing cancellation of their reservation and change in the constitution.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet decided to increase the honorarium paid to teachers having a diploma in education and a bachelor's degree in education from Madrasas across the state. These teachers are appointed on a contractual basis under Dr Zakir Hussain Madrasa Modernisation Scheme to impart education in mathematics, science, sociology, Hindi, Marathi, English and Urdu in addition to traditional and religious education.

Waris Pathan on Maharashtra Cabinet decision to increase salaries for teachers in Madarsas

The national spokesperson of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Waris Pathan, said the government has a dual role. On one hand, it provides facilities, and on the other hand, it gives the leaders a free hand to insult our prophet.

Pathan said, "Is this not appeasement politics? We have been demanding for years that the salary of the maulanas of Madrasas should be increased and the budget of minorities should be increased but the Maharashtra government did nothing. Now, before the Maharashtra elections, increasing salaries on the one hand and sending its hateful ants to spew venom against Muslims shows the hypocrisy of the government."

Ramdas Athawale on Maharashtra Cabinet decision

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale supported the decision of the Maharashtra government to increase the salary of madarsa teachers. Athawale said that our alliance respects all religions, the decision taken by the government is for everyone, the increase in the salary of madarsa teachers is a good thing, this proves that the Maharashtra government is not anti-Muslim.

In the Maharashtra elections, Ramdas Athawale has demanded 8 to 10 seats and has also demanded the posts of presidents of many Mandals. The list has been given to the BJP. Our party will contest the elections on our symbol and will get 160 to 170 seats.

BJP's Kirit Somaiya welcomes Maharashtra Cabinet decision

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya welcomed the Maharashtra Cabinet's decision to increase salaries for D.Ed and B.Ed teachers in Madrasas, emphasising that the BJP views education and health as secular concerns, transcending religious boundaries.

"Salaries of teachers who educate our coming generations have been raised. Education and health are the responsibilities of the government. When working in this area, the BJP doesn't see which religion one belongs to," he said.