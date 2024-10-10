Ahead of Assembly polls, Maharashtra govt asks Centre to raise non-creamy layer limit to Rs 15 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to request the Union government to raise the income limit for the 'non-creamy layer' category from the current Rs 8 lakh per year to Rs 15 lakh. A non-creamy layer certificate is issued to individuals whose family income falls below the prescribed limit, allowing them to benefit from reserved quotas in government jobs and educational institutions.

In addition to this, the Cabinet also gave the green light to a draft ordinance that aims to grant constitutional status to the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste Commission. The ordinance, which will be presented in the upcoming session of the state legislature, was accompanied by approval for 27 posts for the commission, according to a statement from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s office.

Welfare corporations for journalists and newspaper vendors

In other decisions, the Cabinet approved a proposal to set up welfare corporations for journalists and newspaper vendors. Additional funds of Rs 709.27 crore were sanctioned for the Balasaheb Thackeray Turmeric Research Centre in Hingoli district. A proposal under which non-profit organisation Sulabh International will provide toilets and restrooms at all 57 government hospitals in the state was approved in the meeting, the release said.

Government land in Akse and Malwani in Borivali suburb of Mumbai will be given for the Dharavi redevelopment project and ineligible slum-dwellers will be provided housing in these areas spread over 140 acres, it said. The cabinet also decided to provide houses to the government employees living in the Bandra government colony in Mumbai.

The Public Libraries Act will be amended give a boost to the library culture in the state, the release said. The Cabinet also approved the construction of Jalna-Nanded expressway which will be linked to the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi corridor. Irrigation projects were sanctioned for Saoner, Kankavli, Rajapur, Ambernath, Jihe Kathapur and Latur. Anganwadi centers in the state will be allowed to start day-care centres, the Cabinet decided.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Maharashtra govt releases Rs 2,399-crore subsidy to over 49 lakh farmers ahead of assembly polls