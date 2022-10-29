BJP supporters greet Kejriwal, Mann with black flags upon arrival in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kejriwal said that AAP will make sure that the children of Gujarat will get free and quality education no matter which party the people vote for.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann were shown black flags by BJP supporters today when the leaders arrived in Gujarat to address a public rally. The supporters also chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans as the vehicles made their way to the National Cricket Ground in Chikhli town, where the ministers were to address the rally.

While addressing the rally Kejriwal took stock of this situation and said that he considers the flag wavers as his brothers, and added that he was confident that one day he would win over their hearts. Kejriwal said that AAP will make sure that the children of Gujarat will get free and quality education no matter which party the people vote for. He also made an appeal to the BJP cadres to vote for AAP in the upcoming elections in Gujarat.

"As soon as they (BJP supporters) saw us, they started chanting, 'Modi, Modi, Modi'. I consider them as my brothers, I have nothing against them in my heart. You can shout for whoever you want, vote for whichever party you want. I will make schools for your children, get an ill member of your family treated. I am confident I will win your heat one day and make you join my party," said AAP supremo.

Kejriwal also took a dig at the ruling BJP and the 'double-engine govt.' He said that there was a need for a new engine at present. "One engine malfunctioned, and another engine became old. We don't need a double engine government, but a new engine," he said. Adding on Kejriwal said that his party comes with the 'latest technology, 21st-century engine and runs smoothly with new politics and new faces.'

Lashing out at BJP earlier today the AAP supremo said, "The BJP has no plan for next five years. Inflation is a big issue, across the country, even in Gujarat. When they changed the CM a year back and removed Vijay Rupani to bring Bhupendra Patel, they did not ask people. We don't do that. The AAP seeks public view. Now, we have feelers have that the AAP is set to come to power here."

