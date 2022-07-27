Wednesday, July 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. BJP protests near AAP office over 'irregularities' in new excise policy

BJP protests near AAP office over 'irregularities' in new excise policy

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds excise department portfolio, had said the BJP was rattled because Rs 3,500 crore earned by its leaders through illegal liquor trade had stopped after the implementation of the new excise policy.

PTI Written By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2022 14:49 IST
BJP protests near AAP office, Kejriwal, aap office, aap bjp, aap kejriwal protest
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP activists protest against the Delhi government's Excise Policy, outside Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • BJP protests near AAP office in New Delhi
  • The demonstration was led by party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma
  • Verma alleged that the AAP government has turned Delhi into an "intoxicated capital"

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday held a protest here over "irregularities" in the implementation of the new excise policy by the Arvind Kejriwal government. Recently, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the policy over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation.

The demonstration was led by party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, however, the protesters' planned march to the AAP office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg was not allowed by police. Verma alleged that the AAP government has turned Delhi into an "intoxicated capital" by allowing more and more liquor shops to open across the city.

"Several irregularities have been committed in the excise policy involving largescale corruption," Verma charged asserting those involved in graft will be sent behind the bars. No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds excise department portfolio, had said the BJP was rattled because Rs 3,500 crore earned by its leaders through illegal liquor trade had stopped after the implementation of the new excise policy.

Also Read | BJP workers protest against AAP's new liquor policy outside Manish Sisodia's residence | VIDEO

Related Stories
Rajinder Nagar bypoll: People defeated BJP's dirty politics, appreciated our work, says Kejriwal

Rajinder Nagar bypoll: People defeated BJP's dirty politics, appreciated our work, says Kejriwal

Moose Wala’s murder, ‘deteriorating’ law and order reasons behind AAP’s defeat in Sangrur bypoll

Moose Wala’s murder, ‘deteriorating’ law and order reasons behind AAP’s defeat in Sangrur bypoll

ACB probe row: Sisodia says L-G should inform Delhi govt if changing decision of predecessor

ACB probe row: Sisodia says L-G should inform Delhi govt if changing decision of predecessor

AAP govt likely to bring resolution against Agnipath in upcoming Delhi Assembly session

AAP govt likely to bring resolution against Agnipath in upcoming Delhi Assembly session

'Against interest of nation': Kejriwal writes strongly worded letter to PM Modi over Singapore visit

'Against interest of nation': Kejriwal writes strongly worded letter to PM Modi over Singapore visit

Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into AAP govt's excise policy, Kejriwal cries foul

Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into AAP govt's excise policy, Kejriwal cries foul

Opinion | Kejriwal, Sisodia must reply to specific charges made about liquor trade

Opinion | Kejriwal, Sisodia must reply to specific charges made about liquor trade

Kejriwal vs LG: Delhi CM skips event with LG Saxena citing ill health

Kejriwal vs LG: Delhi CM skips event with LG Saxena citing ill health

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News