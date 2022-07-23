Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP workers protest against AAP's new liquor policy outside Manish Sisodia's residence | VIDEO

Highlights Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Saturday staged a protest in Delhi.

The protesters were detained by Police after they broke barricades.

They protested outside the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi.

Delhi AAP's liquor policy: Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi. They were protesting against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s new liquor policy. The protesters were detained by Police after they broke barricades.

The protests came a day after he was named in Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena's demand for a CBI probe into the Delhi government's excise policy. Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into Excise Policy 2021-22 of AAP government over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that several lapses were allowed to benefit the "liquor mafia" and added that the party will stage a massive protest against the Kejriwal government over its policy.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said the liquor vends were opened in non-conforming wards flouting the Master Plan norms.

Former Delhi BJP president and party's Northeast MP Manoj Tiwari said the CBI probe into Excise policy will clear the air over many things, including whether there was any scam and if the money earned through it was spent in Punjab Assembly elections.

"Why is Kejriwal restless with the CBI probe that will answer many questions that is there in the minds of the people of Delhi like whether there was a scam in implementing the policy and whether the money earned through it was spent during Punjab polls," Tiwari said.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir alleged that the Kejriwal government was busy giving liquor licenses illegally instead of helping poor migrants during the Covid.

"There have been allegations that the government had been working out deals with liquor mafia that needs to be ended now and all those responsible need to be prosecuted after a thorough probe," he said.

