BJP only party that puts country above everything else, says Yogi Adityanath

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The BJP is the only party that puts the country above everything else and its journey is a matter of surprise for political analysts, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

At a programme held at the BJP's state headquarters in Lucknow on the party's 42nd foundation day, Yogi said whether it was the BJP government at the Centre or in the states, all represent the sentiments of every citizen in the country. "The interest of the nation is supreme for us. It is the only political party in the country that puts country above all."

Following the ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, "we strive to reach the people on the last rung of the society", Adityanath said.

He said, "The journey of the BJP is a matter of curiosity and surprise for the political analysts of the country and the world."

The BJP was the world's largest political party and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its president J P Nadda is creating a sense of faith in the general public towards democracy, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Referring to the ups and downs in the BJP's journey, he said, "The Bharatiya Jana Sangh was established in 1952 at the time of the first general elections in the country. Its purpose was also not to do politics of power but to create a sense of devotion towards India."

About to the Ram Mandir issue, he said, "No one can doubt the dedication of BJP workers towards Ram Janmbhoomi movement, the biggest cultural movement after Independence."

"To save democracy, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, rose above its party politics and allied with the Janata Party. By this, the Jana Sangh expressed its commitment to democracy and India."

After this "failed experiment", the BJP was formed in 1980. "Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani and all those great men took the pledge of establishing the BJP as a party representing the feelings of the country," Adityanath said.

He said during the gravest epidemic of this century, the Modi government provided free rations to 80 crore people.

"It is the Modi government that saved the lives of 135 crore people during the pandemic. Tests, treatments and vaccines have been made available for free. So far, 185 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country... Except for India, no other government is giving vaccines to its citizens for free," Adityanath said.

Referring to various public welfare schemes of the Central and state governments, he said, "The BJP government gave benefits of schemes to every eligible person without discrimination."

"As we celebrate the 42nd foundation day of the BJP, we all have to prepare ourselves to go through new tests every day to fulfil these aspirations of every citizen," Adityanath added.

