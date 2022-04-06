BJP Foundation Day LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address party workers today; Nadda to interact with foreign envoys

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Bharatiya Janata Party workers today on the occasion of the party's foundation day. The address will be via video conferencing. The various events planned by BJP will take place for the entire week starting from April 6 and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. In a first, BJP president JP Nadda will interact with a group of foreign envoys on the party's Foundation Day and apprise them of its ideology, culture and functioning. Envoys of various countries will also be visiting the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. Here are the LIVE Updates