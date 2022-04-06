Wednesday, April 06, 2022
     
BJP Foundation Day LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address party workers today; Nadda to interact with foreign envoys

Nadda's interaction with 13 ambassadors from Asian and European nations will be held under a programme, titled 'Know the BJP', being launched this year.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2022 10:04 IST
BJP Foundation Day LIVE Updates
Image Source : PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Bharatiya Janata Party workers today on the occasion of the party's foundation day. The address will be via video conferencing. The various events planned by BJP will take place for the entire week starting from April 6 and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. In a first, BJP president JP Nadda will interact with a group of foreign envoys on the party's Foundation Day and apprise them of its ideology, culture and functioning. Envoys of various countries will also be visiting the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. Here are the LIVE Updates

 

  • Apr 06, 2022 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Hardeep Singh Puri unfurls BJP's flag at his residence

  • Apr 06, 2022 9:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    JP Nadda hoists BJP flag at party headquarters

  • Apr 06, 2022 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BJP bigwigs to be present during interaction with foreign envoys

    During this interaction, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda, Chauthaiwale, BJP Mahila Morcha national chief Vanathi Srinivasan and a few other party leaders will be present

  • Apr 06, 2022 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Documentary to be shown today evening

    A documentary on the party's journey would be shown to the foreign envoys at the BJP headquarters today evening. The documentary will depict the journey of the Jan Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party. A special coffee-table book, "Nation First", will also be distributed among the guests, the BJP said in a statement.

     

  • Apr 06, 2022 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BJP fulfilling aspirations of poor: Amit Shah

  • Apr 06, 2022 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Amit Shah posts video message for BJP Foundation Day

  • Apr 06, 2022 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Week-long events for BJP Foundation Day

    The party workers are directed to organise various events on the block level from April 6 to 14.

    Cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups and vaccinations camps are among some of the events BJP workers have been asked to organize. On April 14, party workers will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti by organising various events in residential areas of the poor. 

     

  • Apr 06, 2022 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    What PM Modi had tweeted on BJP Foundation Day eve

  • Apr 06, 2022 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi to address Bharatiya Janata Party workers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Bharatiya Janata Party workers at 10 am today on the occasion of the party's foundation day. The address will be via video conferencing

