Congress' ugly truth exposed: JP Nadda on Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting Indian state' remark

Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting Indian state' remark: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's statement that 'we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian state itself' sparked controversy on Wednesday, with Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda claiming that the Congress' "ugly truth" has been revealed by its own leader.

In an X post, Nadda said, "Hidden no more, Congress’ ugly truth now stands exposed by their own leader. I 'compliment' Mr. Rahul Gandhi for saying clearly what the nation knows- that he is fighting the Indian state!"

Nadda alleged that it is not a secret that Gandhi and his ecosystem have close links with urban naxals and the deep state who want to 'defame, demean and discredit' India. "It is not a secret that Mr. Gandhi and his ecosystem have close links with Urban Naxals and the Deep State who want to defame, demean and discredit India. His repeated actions have also strengthened this belief. Everything he has done or said has been in the direction of breaking India and dividing our society," he added.

'...Get his mental stability checked': Hardeep Singh Puri

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Tell him to go get his mental stability checked."

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Today, Congress party and Rahul Gandhi have made it clear that while opposing BJP and PM Modi they have started opposing the nation. They are fighting against India and Indian states. It is not a coincidence but a well-thought experiment. It has become an industry, sponsored by Soros (George Soros). Rahul Gandhi follows the agenda of 'Bharat Todo'."

Sharing a video clip of Gandhi's remarks, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, "Rahul Gandhi has now declared an open war against the Indian State itself. This is straight out of George Soros’s playbook."

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Addressing party leaders after the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters at 9A, Kotla Road in the national capital, Rahul Gandhi said, "Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself"

The Congress leader also hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for saying that his remark that India got 'true independence' after the Ram temple consecration amounts to treason and is an insult to every Indian.

"Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to inform the nation every 2-3 days what he thinks about the independence movement, and Constitution. What he said yesterday is treason because it is stating that the Constitution is invalid, fight against the British was invalid. He has the audacity to say this publicly. In any other country, he would be arrested and tried," the Congress MP said.

