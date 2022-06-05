BJP distances itself from comments made by Nupur Sharma, says party respects all religions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BJP respects all religions, strongly denounces insult of any religious personality of any religion: Party statement.

Highlights BJP says it respects all religions, strongly denounces insult of any religious personality

Statement made no direct mention of any incident or comment

BJP spokesperson's remarks have drawn protests from Muslim groups

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday distanced itself from the controversial comments allegedly made by party spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed. Party national general secretary and HQ in charge Arun Singh said in a statement that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.

Also Read | FIR against BJP's Nupur Sharma in Pune for ‘objectionable’ remarks on Prophet Muhammad

BJP tried to defuse the controversy amid protests from Muslim groups that have erupted since the comments were made by the party spokesperson. The controversy snowballed into violence after major clashes broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of Kanpur city after Friday prayers when some people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over allegedly insulting remarks made by Nupur Sharma during a TV debate recently.

The BJP asserted that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality. Party doesn't promote such people or philosophy, Arun Singh said. He said, "During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. Party strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion." India's Constitution gives right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion, he said. "As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the BJP leader said.

However, the official statement made no direct mention of any incident or comment made by Sharma during the debate.

FIR was also registered against Sharma in Maharashtra's Pune for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her comments. The case was registered at Kondhwa police station on a complaint lodged by Abdul Gafur Pathan, a former corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The Raza Academy also filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner against her.

Also Read | Video row: Muslim body files complaint against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Latest India News