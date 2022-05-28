Video row: Muslim body files complaint against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A Muslim body has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police CP over BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on prophet Mohammad.

The Raza Academy has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The BJP spokesperson has been accused of abusing Prophet Muhammad in an interview given to a private channel and causing tribulation between two communities.

Raja Academy demanded that an FIR be registered against Sharma under sections 153 (A), 153 (B), 295 (A), 504, 505 (1), 505 (2).

This comes a day after the leader Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Nupur Sharma alleged on Friday that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media after a "so-called fact-checker" circulated a heavily edited video from one of her recent debates on a TV channel on the Gyanvapi mosque case.

"There is a so-called fact-checker who has started to vitiate the atmosphere by putting out a heavily edited and selected video from one of my debates last night. Ever since I've been receiving death and rape threats, including beheading threats against me and family members," Nupur Sharma told ANI on Friday.

National spokesperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, Saket Gokhale, took to Twitter to share the image of a complaint he has filed with Chanakyapuri PS of the Delhi Police against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma following the inflammatory remarks she made on a prime time debate on Friday.

Sharma had alleged that an Alt News proprietor posted an edited video to encourage trolls against her and said that he should be held "responsible" if any harm befalls her family. "I've tagged the Police Commissioner and Delhi Police. I suspect there'll be harm done to me and my immediate family members. In case there's any harm done to me or my family members Mohammed Zubair, who I think is a proprietor of Alt News, is completely responsible," she stated. "If I was wrong, then the fact-checkers should rectify the facts, rather than sending death threats to me. Please come forward and correct the facts. It's not right, it's completely illegal. He (Zubair) is not a fact-checker, he is a fake-spreader," she added.

