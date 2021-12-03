BJP MPs from West Bengal meet PM Modi, demand implementation of CAA in state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE BJP MPs from West Bengal met PM Modi and demanded implementation of CAA in state.

BJP MPs from West Bengal on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

The delegation, led by state unit president Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, also requested the Prime Minister to visit the state.

Reportedly, it also urged the Prime Minister to frame rules for CAA and implement them in the state. "We requested Prime Minister Modi for early implementation of CAA in West Bengal after framing the rules. Those who are eligible should be given citizenship," a team member said.

The delegation also sought allocation of funds announced in the budget which is still pending. "The budget announced is still pending. Funds for the North-South corridor are yet to be allocated. The development of tea gardens is still to take off. We requested the Prime Minister to implement the budget," he said.

Raising the issue of post-poll attack on the BJP workers, the MPs said despite an ongoing CBI probe, the violence has not stopped.

The delegation also apprised the Prime Minister of the corruption in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

It also pointed out that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was misusing the state machinery in upcoming civic polls.

Another member of the team said that the Prime Minister gave a patient hearing to all the demands made by them and assured action.

Latest India News