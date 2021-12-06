BJP MP Varun Gandhi slams Yogi government over crackdown on job seekers in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The BJP MP has been publicly expressing views that are at odds with his own party.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday slammed the police crackdown on job seekers in Lucknow.

He shared a viral video in which policemen can be seen chasing and cane-charging the protesters.

"If there are vacancies and also eligible candidates, why is there no recruitment," said the Pilibhit MP as he targeted his party-led Uttar Pradesh government over the police action.

The protesters were trying to march towards the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when police cracked down. They were protesting over alleged irregularities in a 2019 exam to recruit 69,000 assistant teachers in the state.

The police crackdown also drew sharp responses from opposition parties Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has been critical of the BJP government's handling of economic and employment issues without directly targeting the central dispensation.

He had recently highlighted lack of government employment opportunities for the young and wondered how long should they keep patience, saying a sense of frustration is seeping into them.



Gandhi said avenues of employment for the average young person in rural India are largely restricted to seeking government jobs but the government is employing less than before in every sector be it defence, police, railways or education.

Seventeen papers have been cancelled just in Uttar Pradesh in the last two years as the exam papers have been leaked with no large syndicate being identified till date, he said.

He had also been vocal in his support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws. Parliament recently passed a bill to annul the three laws.

