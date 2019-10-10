Image Source : PTI BJP MPs to create awareness on population control

To raise awareness on population control, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership has asked MPs, MLAs and state as well as district party heads to conduct a door-to-door mass outreach campaign.

The campaign will be organised along with the BJP's "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra", which will continue till October 31.

The move is being considered significant as the Narendra Modi government is expected to bring a population control law.

In a letter, the BJP said, "In his 73rd Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about certain issues that are important to be addressed for the country. These points can be found in Gandhi's teachings. BJP leaders should talk about these issues with the public."

For the campaign, BJP working president JP Nadda has set up an 8-member team, led by National General Secretary Arun Singh. It has asked leaders to visit villages and introduce masses to the different ways of population control and also make them aware of the negative effects of population explosion.

The BJP has asked leaders to also talk about "Jal Shakti". The party leaders have been asked to visit the dry areas and discuss with locals about the water crisis and its solutions.

Under the mass outreach programme, the tea sellers and shopkeepers will be encouraged to distribute cloth bags instead of polythene bags.

Besides, the party members have been asked to teach the benefits of the government's e-governance initiative "Digital India" to at least five people a week.

