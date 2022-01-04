BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tests positive for Covid-19, under self-isolation at home

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Delhi BJP president and Lok Sabha MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari

Bharatiya Janta Party MP from North East Delhi and former state unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself at home. He has developed fever and cold two days back and tested positive on Tuesday.

"Was feeling unwell since January 2 night. I could not go for poll campaigning in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand due to mild fever and cold. Have tested positive today. As precautionary measure I have isolated myself yesterday (Monday) only. Please take care of you and your families," Tiwari said in a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday.

He has also asked his staff and those who came in contact with him to get tested and quarantine themselves as a precaution. According to his staff members, the BJP MP has tested positive for COVID-19 second time, earlier he had tested positive during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in April 2021.

The BJP star campaigner, Tiwari has cancelled his upcoming rallies in poll bound Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He has to address a rally in Lunckow on January 7, which has been cancelled now, one of his staff members told PTI. He has last addressed a public gathering in Chandigarh on December 21.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana has also tested COVID positive. "Dosto I have been diagnosed Covid Positive. Fortunately it's a mild one. I m in Home isolation now. Please aap sab log apna dhyan rakho. U people take care of urself," Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister late Madan Lal Khurana, tweeted.

