Delhi: JP Nadda presents BJP membership certificate to LK Advani

As part of the party's membership drive, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda visited the residence of veteran party leader L.K. Advani on Thursday (September 5) and presented him with a membership renewal certificate.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the BJP president detailed the visit and praised the founding leader for his unwavering dedication to the party. He said, "I presented a copy of the membership renewal under the 'Bhartiya Janata Party National Membership Campaign' to our esteemed senior leader, L.K. Advani, at his residence in New Delhi."

"Your unwavering dedication to the organization is admirable and continues to inspire us," he added.





It is important to note that ahead of the upcoming elections in several states, the BJP launched its membership drive on September 2 to expand its base and strengthen its organizational structure.

Under the ongoing drive, the party is enrolling new members and presenting existing members with membership renewal certificates, as, according to Article 9 of the BJP Constitution, membership must be renewed every six years.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the renewal of his primary membership in the party and urged the public to join the BJP during the #BJPSadasyata2024 movement.

He stated, "The BJP is a Karyakarta-centric party that works with the motto 'India First!' I renewed my primary membership of the party and encourage all Karyakartas to do the same."

PM Modi also shared details on how the general public can join the BJP, saying, "I invite people from all walks of life to join the BJP during the #BJPSadasyata2024 movement. You can give a missed call to 8800002024 or join via the NaMo App."

"Together, let's build a Viksit Bharat," he added.



