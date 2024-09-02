PM Modi to launch BJP’s membership drive - 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024’ today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national membership drive - 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' at BJP Headquarters in Delhi on Monday. BJP president JP Nadda and other top leaders will be present at the party event.

'"Join the BJP's membership drive starting from September 2. Call Missed on 88 00 00 2024, Become a Member," BJP posted on X.

Amit Shah's appeal

Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah said today is very important and auspicious day for all well-wishers and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Today Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and national party president Shri JP Nadda ji will launch the membership campaign of our party. BJP is the largest and most vibrant party in the world. Our party is unique among all the political parties working in the democratic field of India because it is a party of workers," Shah said in a video message on X.

For us, the organization is not just a process on paper, but the life and soul of our party, and today the formation of a new organization begins with membership, he added.

"I appeal to all well-wishers of BJP, all citizens of the country and all party workers to join BJP once again and take our organization to new heights," he concluded.

